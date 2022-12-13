Name: Karen Tucker, Ed.D
School: Alabama Connections Academy
Grade(s) taught: Grade 4 and Kindergarten
Subject(s) taught: All
Post secondary education: M.A. Elementary Education, B.S. Elementary Education, B.S. Education Administration, Ed.S Education Administration, Ed.D Education Administration
How many years have you been teaching? 30 years of service, 11 in the classroom and 19 as an administrator.
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? All 30 years have been with Limestone County Schools, with the last two at Alabama Connections Academy.
What led you to choose your career path in education? I was a teacher’s aide in middle school. The cooperating teacher encouraged me to get involved with the students by doing hands-on activities, and I fell in love with the profession.
Educators have faced much adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally? I have even more empathy than before due to my most recent experiences in education. Most families are doing their very best and do not need to be met with criticism. Always accepting them where they are and trying to build on that is the best we can do for them.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? Limestone County Schools and Alabama Connections Academy have a servant attitude. When there is a need, we try to meet it with compassion. This gives me so much satisfaction and joy, both personally and professionally.
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of? I am most proud of being a life-long learner. Teaching Kindergarten has allowed me to dive deep into the Science of Reading and how to teach students to read. I take classes, read books and follow the experts online daily.
Favorite book? "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens.
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Whether it be a dish for dinner, a craft for my 3-4 year-olds in Sunday school, or a functional toy room for my grandkids, I like to be busy and complete tasks.
What piece of advice do you always give your students? Every large task begins with a single step.
