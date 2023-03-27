The traffic at Elm Street and Swan Creek Bridge will be affected Tuesday, March 28.
Miller & Miller will close one lane on the east and west bound sides on Elm Street at Swan Creek Bridge beginning at 6 a.m. to install the traffic control.
Single lane traffic flow to the east and west will be maintained during this portion of the project. Installation is expected to take one day, but if there are unforeseen problems, lane closures could take through March 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.