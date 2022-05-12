Trains and railroads have played a significant role in my life. Born in the same house as both my mother and her mother, we lived there with my widowed grandfather until I was five.
He loved jigsaw puzzles, naturally, with the train theme. He worked them at every opportunity on the big dining table we all shared for meals.
When completed, he mounted them onto a board and hung them in the hallway, which was covered from top to bottom with them — mostly the big engines but also other cars and scenic views with a train being the focal point. The lighting wasn’t very good, but it was enjoyable to stand there and gaze at them from time to time.
We lived up in the holler about a mile from the entry to it. There were two sets of train tracks at the mouth of the holler. They brought the mail, passengers and goods for the general store. They also hauled car after car of coal harvested from the nearby mines and off to only God knew where. We rode the train into the next town for doctor visits and other business.
As a child accompanying my mother, we filled buckets and scuttles with coal chunks that had vibrated off the cars and carried it home for use in the cook stove and grates in the fireplaces.
After moving to Michigan as a young girl, railroads and trains were a common sight. The size of the train yards was impressive. Passengers and cars from the automobile factories were the bulk of their cargo.
When 15 years old, my escape from the small community where we lived in the upstairs apartment above the small diner my dad operated—two parents and five children — was the railroad.
As the eldest, with homework and chores finished, it was departure time from the hullabaloo — I needed time alone. My favorite way to unwind was to walk a mile to the nearest crossroad on the railroad track, clearing my mind by counting railroad ties with each step.
The significance of trains and railroads only grew as one evening in April, engrossed in my tie count, a loud, strange and eerie noise came from nowhere. The farm businesses along that section of tracks were abandoned come quitting time. Startled, I paused to listen intently. Then, upon hearing it again, a shiver of concern — and perhaps fear — shot through me.
Scanning the perimeter intensely, it was obvious there was no one there. Despite that, a huge railroad car sitting on a section of side track moved. The noise was the loud, shrill, squeak and squawk of the metal wheels on the iron track.
Ready to hightail it for home, suddenly a man carrying a long iron pry bar came around the backside of the car into view.
The relief this teenager felt was enormous. The breath I had been holding escaped in an audible whoosh. My relief was overwhelming, though it is uncertain as to what the man thought when he spotted me.
In my relief I blurted out, “I’m so glad to see a real person! Did you move that car by yourself?”
He responded that he did.
Curiosity caused my next question as to how he managed that.
Regaining the strength in my limbs I gingerly walked across the tracks to converse with him. Cautious, as always around strangers, I kept my distance but was fascinated by his sheer strength.
We chatted for a few minutes and I turned to leave. When I was about thirty feet away, he called out, “Hey, when are you going out with me?”
“Who said I was?” was my retort.
To make a long story short, we continued to run into each other in town and at the diner. Oddly, there is no recollection of us ever seeing one another before that day.
Eventually, we did go out on a date. He revealed that my retort caused him to develop a great determination that he would date me one future day.
Well, one thing led to another and we became engaged before he left for basic training at Ft. Knox. We set a wedding date for the following December during my senior year of high school.
Still today, after 57 years of marriage, there are three railroad spikes on display on my mantle. They represent so much more than just our meeting place.
There are many more memories of railroads and trains that not only the railroad ties bind us. A most memorable anniversary was spent on a murder mystery train.
Since we met smack dab in the middle of the railroad tracks, no one can say that either of us came from the wrong side of the tracks. Nope! We met on the tracks.
