On Thursday, April 7 at 1 p.m., media members are invited to Toyota Field for Rocket City Trash Pandas Media Day. This will be the first opportunity to talk to new Manager Andy Schatzley and Trash Pandas players before they open the season in Birmingham on Friday, April 8.
Media availability with the players and coaches will be from 1-2 p.m. before the team’s workout on the field, where everyone is welcome to stay and record footage. Interviews will begin promptly at 1 p.m., so everyone is encouraged to arrive early.
Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Farhmann and Vice President of Marketing, Promotions and Entertainment Lindsey Knupp will also be on hand to discuss the upcoming season.
The 2022 Trash Pandas Opening Day roster will be revealed in the coming days.
Additionally, media can pick up credentials for the 2022 season beginning on Thursday. All media will be required to complete and sign the attached Minor League Baseball credential form. This form can be printed out and returned to Toyota Field on April 7, or we will have print copies available.
