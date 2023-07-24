PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas fell behind 8-0 through three innings at Blue Wahoos Stadium, came all the way back to equalize in the 9th, but fell at the hands of a Victor Mesa Jr. grand slam on Saturday night.
Pensacola got on the board in the first inning courtesy of Troy Johnston, who singled home Griffin Conine for his league-leading 79th run batted in. Will Banfield followed with a bloop single to right field, but an errant throw by Orlando Martinez allowed Johnston to scurry home for a 2-0 lead.
The Blue Wahoos busted the game open in the 3rd. Avisail Garcia, on rehab assignment from the Marlins, dunked an RBI single Into short left to score Nasim Nunez. Troy Johnston then grounded a ball towards Sonny DiChiara, who misplayed it for a run-scoring error. That would end the night for Trash Pandas starter Jack Kochanowicz, whose final line was just 2.1 innings accompanied. by 5 hits and 5 earned runs. Ivan Armstrong was greeted immediately in relief by a three-run homer from Banfield and an RBI single from Norel Gonzalez to push the score to 8-0.
The Trash Pandas would strike back in the top of the 4th inning, however. Jeremiah Jackson blasted his 13th home run of the season, a 427-foot solo shot over the pirate deck in right-center. Jose Gomez continued his hot hitting in the Sunshine State with single to center, scoring Orlando Martinez.
Jackson added another to his tally in the 7th, driving a double to the left-center gap to score David Calabrese. However, the rally was snuffed out on the same play as Edgar Quero was thrown out at home on a textbook relay by Pensacola. Sonny DiChiara tacked on a fourth run in the 8th with a two-strike slug to the opposite field, his third deep fly of the year.
In the final frame, Rocket City mounted their rally. Bryce Teodosio, Kyren Paris, and Edgar Quero all drew walks off Jefry Yan to load the bases. Jeremiah Jackson singled home Teodosio for his third RBI of the night, and then Sonny DiChiara tied the game at 8-8 with a full count, two-out double off the wall.
Kenyon Yovan entered in the bottom half looking to send the game to extras, but ultimately did not record an out. Avisail Garcia doubled on an inch-perfect bloop into shallow right, Troy Johnston was intentionally walked, and Banfield reached on a bunt. With the bases loaded, Victor Mesa Jr. drilled a fastball over the wall in deep center for a dramatic victory.
Houston Harding and Luke Murphy combined to throw 5 scoreless innings out of the Trash Pandas bullpen, and Jake Eder struck out 8 in the start for Pensacola.
