Day two of the Mason Sisk capital murder trial began Wednesday with testimony from Dr. Jonrika Malone, chief pathologist with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, and culminated in afternoon testimony with body cam video showing the crime scene and deputy interactions with the accused to show that the then-14-year-old was not subjected to intense interrogation before being read his Miranda rights.
Dr. Malone conducted the autopsies on the five members of the Sisk family allegedly shot to death by Mason Sisk, now 17.
Sisk’s defense team objected to the state showing graphic autopsy photos of the three youngest victims, Grayson, 6; Aurora, 4; and Colson, 6 months; stating that the photos were being used to “inflame the passions of the jury.” Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise overruled their objection and the jury spent most of the morning viewing the autopsy images.
Each victim was shot in the head once, with the exception of Colson, who was shot in the head twice. Mary Sisk, Mason’s stepmother, was also shot twice with one shot grazing a part of the arm, going through a portion of the same arm, and then into her chest. Only Colson and Mary had stippling from the gunshots which, according to Dr. Malone, happens when a gun is fired between three inches and three feet of a person.
District Attorney Brian Jones attempted to ask Dr. Malone if she thought the wounds were consistent with Mary holding the baby at the time of the shooting. Defense attorney Brian Sizemore argued that the question was outside of the scope of Dr. Malone’s expertise as an expert witness. Judge Wise did not allow the question.
During the trial thus far, Mason Sisk has been actively engaged during witness testimony, taking notes, and conferring with council. During the presentation of the gruesome photos, Mason Sisk’s demeanor was noticeably different. He sat motionless and staring at the table but glancing occasionally as images of his parents John and Mary were shown on the courtroom monitor.
As photos of his three siblings were shown, Mason seemed to respond emotionally. He fidgeted with the buttons on his shirt, squirmed in his chair, reddened and cried silently. When photos of Aurora were shown, Mason glanced and instantly dropped the pen he was holding and looked down until the images were turned off.
Tuesday’s opening day testimony had included the body cam video of Deputy Brett McNatt. Wednesday’s body cam exhibit included those of Deputy Justin Fields and former deputy Andrew King. Fields’ footage was very similar to the McNatt video in showing deputies entering the Sisk home and one-by-one discovering the bodies of the slain victims.
Both videos showed deputies being overcome by horror and reacting to sights and odors, cursing and sometimes retching.
Former deputy Andrew King, who has since left the Sheriff’s Department to become a City of Huntsville firefighter, spent most of the evening in the Sisk family front yard detaining Mason Sisk after the teen called 911 to report an intruder who he said shot his whole family to death in the beds.
Mason was waiting for responders at the top of his driveway off Ridge Road bordering the edge of Elkmont. He waved his arms to stop them. Fields testified that he told Mason to stick up his hands and not move. Meanwhile, King arrived and upon instructions from Fields, detained Mason in the back of his patrol car.
Fields issued the order to detain Mason after viewing the carnage in the house. Mason was considered a witness and not a suspect at the time. Investigators were still working on Mason’s claim that an intruder had entered the home and fled the scene.
Defense attorneys Michael Sizemore and Shay Golden contend that deputies immediately considered Mason to be “low-hanging fruit” in suspecting him of committing the crime and questioning him as such without advising him of his Miranda rights.
Andrew King’s body cam video, which was shown in its 1-hour, 44-minute entirety, was to show that Mason was not subjected to high-pressure questioning and, in fact, had been treated with utmost consideration and courtesy, according to the prosecution, despite King having patted him down, confiscated his phone and handcuffed him in the back seat of his patrol car.
When then-sheriff Mike Blakely arrived on the scene and after viewing the crime scene ordered that Mason’s handcuffs be removed and he be seated in Blakely’s pickup truck. Blakely talked with Mason for some time, without the benefit of body cam or dash cam. Their remarks were not recorded. After Blakely finished his discussion with Mason, the teen was allowed to walk around the yard freely.
Today’s testimony is to begin at 8:15 a.m., instead of the customary 9 a.m. Judge Wise ordered the earlier start time because of the extensive evidence still to be presented.
