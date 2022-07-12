Decatur, Ala. – The high octane action and thunder of big trucks and tractors are back at Lexington Motorsports Park with the annual Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull August 12-13, 2022. The public is invited to witness two nights of exciting tractor and truck pulling, dirt throwin’ action.
The 2022 Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull is a Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League sanctioned event promoted by the Mid-South Pullers Association. There are seven sanctioned classes each night with the stock gas trucks pulling on Friday night and stock diesel trucks pulling Saturday night after the sanctioned classes are complete. Truck and tractor pulling is known as the world's most powerful motorsport due to the multi-engine modified tractor pullers and is the only motorsport where victory is measured by distance.
Plenty of food will be available from the concession stand including the famous Lexington tractor pull hamburgers and there will be a beer garden for guests 21 years and older.
Action is set to begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and 6 p.m. Aug. 13 and everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Admission is $15 for 13 years old and older, $10 for children 6 to 12 years old and free admission for 5 years old and younger.
In 2019, the town of Lexington (Ala.) announced the return of its popular Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull. The event was last held in 2008 and received attention from ESPN and a mention in Vogue magazine on its list of unusual places to meet men. The 2019 Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull was voted Pull of the Year by the Mid-South Pullers Association.
The Lexington Motorsports Park is located at 123 McQuire Lane in Lexington, Ala.
For the latest information, visit Lexington Motorsports Park on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.