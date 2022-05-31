When winging low over our national cemeteries here, I often see small groups of sad, silent or solemn-featured people gathered around a grave. They are there to remember a fallen soldier, airman, sailor or Marine from one of our various wars. They are brought to the gravesides because of Memorial Day.
There’s a story told about Abraham Lincoln who met the author Harriet Beecher Stowe in 1862, at the height of the Civil War. Stowe, who wrote “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” lived to see it become the most widely read American book of the 19th century, selling only behind the Bible. Lincoln is said to have solemnly commented, “So you are the little woman who wrote the book that started this great war.”
It is this book that rallied and focused Union sentiment, and raised the cause of the abolition of slavery. When we visit the cemeteries holding the thousands upon thousands of dead from that war, on this Memorial Day, we remember what they fought for. Memorial Day, once called Decoration Day to commemorate bringing flowers to the graves of those in the United States Military who died in defense of our country, is still with us. Today it commemorates all those who died in all of our wars.
What are we commemorating? We go, if at all, to remember these young who in our hearts will be forever young. What could they have been, had they not been killed, or died of wounds or disease in war? What lives they could have led, had other decisions prevailed? A prelate from war-torn Bosnia, visiting our long, black Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC, commented that another wall, 10 times longer, could have been built as well. This wall would commemorate the names of all those who lost someone whose name is on the Wall of Remembrance. Or perhaps we can recall those who — though not dead, but because of war — lost their way in later life. One recent visitor to an old soldier’s home rejoiced when a veteran, long mute from his war experiences, smiled and silently joined others around a table for the first time in many a year. We might add the thousands who died in undeclared wars, in the secret battles of the Cold War, of the back-alley ambushes and shoot outs, which have no historical commemorations. Some are only recalled in stars on monuments, without names. Others are only a memory.
Yet, we must also remember what they believed they were fighting for. I like to think that, while most young troopers were caught up in a war, they shared at some level this incredibly poignant poem’s sentiment. Written not four months after the second World War was over, by David J. Phillips, from the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, it speaks to what good, or ill, will come of this, or any such sacrifice. Only we, who mourn the dead, can make that decision by how we live after they are gone.
“We have only died in vain if you believe so; You must decide the wisdom of our choice.
By the world which you shall build upon our headstones, And the everlasting truths which have your voice.
Though dead, we are not heroes yet, nor can be, ‘Til the living by their lives which are the tools,
Carve us the epitaphs of wise men, And give us not the epitaphs of fools.”
A North Alabamian, Helen Keller, understood the pain mourning can bring and said, “The world is full of suffering; it is also full of the overcoming of it.” Our lost have not died in vain if our world can be made better, in some way, because of what we learn from their sacrifice. Each of us must answer how that might happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.