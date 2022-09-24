The Athens High School turf management class, led by head baseball coach Chuck Smith, is growing each semester of its availability.
The participants of the past have found success and special opportunities as a result of the turf management class. This, along with the legitimate career paths the class provides, have drawn more students in each time the class is offered.
For example, the students have had the opportunity in the past to help with head groundskeeper Charlie Weaver of the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Furthermore, individuals such as Brynn South have had the opportunity to go to the Little League Softball World Series as a member of the grounds crew.
“Last year, Brynn was kind of the trailblazer of it all – being the first female in (the class), but not just that. Then everything else she was able to accomplish, that perked up the interest of everybody.”
This has led to further interest in what turf management has to offer.
“We have added another course for it this year. So, now we have two classes each semester of it,” Smith said. “We are right around 30 or so kids, and we have a lot of people who are interested in the field, but have not done much turf management-wise.”
Furthermore, they are going to continue learning from those at the collegiate level, such as at the University of Alabama.
“We have another trip planned to Alabama at the end of October, first of November,” Smith said.
Smith also added that as the class continues to pick up in popularity, they will continue to work with people interested in the class by finding a schedule that works for them. According to Smith, he wants to find blocks for the class that fit under the schedule “umbrella” of kids interested in turf management.
Other accomplishments of the turf management class include multiple students working summers for the Trash Pandas and painting the Athens High School logo for the Lady Golden Eagles softball team last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.