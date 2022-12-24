Due to continued unprecedented cold temps resulting in high power demand, TVA has directed local power companies to reduce load. Planned intermittent interruptions support system reliability. We appreciate everyone's patience and support as we manage this unprecedented demand.
TVA to do intermittent outages
- Tennessee Valley Authority
