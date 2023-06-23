Two recent Athens High School graduates have been announced as the 2022-2023 recipients of the Athena-league’s Lynn Gilbert Trent-Beverly Berry Crutcher Scholarship. Caroline Roberts, daughter of Katie and Jason Roberts, and Sara Thomas, daughter of Amy and Anthony Thomas, were awarded this scholarship based on academic achievement, school involvement and their service to their community.
At Athens High School, both Roberts adn Thomas were members of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. While Roberts was actively involved in JV and varsity soccer — where she was team captain — Thomas was busy excelling in marching and concert band — where she was clarinet section leader for two years.
Roberts has been invoved in the Athens community through the Athens High School workforce development program. In her spare time, she could be found volunteering at the Limestone County Fmaily Resource Center, Limestone County Churches Involved, Boys’ and Girls’ Club of North Alabama and Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame. Presently, she is a sports intern at the Athens News Courier. Following graduation, Caroline plans to attend Auburn University to study journalism, media and sports production.
Thomas was active in the community as an ambassador for Athens-Limestone Hospital, a member of Sub Deb Service Sorority and as a volunteer at the Lion’s Club Kiddie Carnival and Athens-Limestone Boys’ and Girls’ Club of North Alabama. This fall, Thomas plans to attend Southern Union State Community College, where she will be studying nursing.
