Two separate accidents involving a vehicle hitting a bicycle occurred on Monday, Jan. 31 sending two individuals to the hospital.
The first accident happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. at the area of U.S. 31 and Vaughn Street.
Jordan Donald Adams, 26, of Athens was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound. According to the Athens Police Department, Adams had been traveling north in the southbound lanes.
Adams was taken to Huntsville Hospital, and there is no update on his condition at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
In a second accident, at approximately 6 p.m., Erik Meals Gordon, 49, of Athens was struck on his bicycle near Forrest Street and Chandler Street.
Gordon was struck from behind while traveling eastbound on Forrest St. and taken to Huntsville Hospital.
There is no update on his condition and the crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.