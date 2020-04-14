Limestone County was among the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. from 2010 to 2019 and 2018 to 2019, according to population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The county experienced a 2.8% growth in estimated population from July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2019. Of Alabama's 67 counties, it was the largest growth, with only five others showing a growth of 1% or more. Nationwide, this placed Limestone County at 65th of all counties in the U.S.
Baldwin County, which experienced a 2.5% growth, was 90th and the only other Alabama county to rank in the top 100. The U.S. Census Bureau website says it provides estimates for 3,142 counties across the country.
The 2019 population estimates are the last estimates released before the 2020 census. In 2010, when the last census was taken, Limestone County had 82,786 residents. The bureau estimates it grew to include 98,915 residents by July 2019, a growth of 19.5%.
This would make the second-largest growth from 2010 to 2019 in Alabama and also moved Limestone up three spots to the 13th-most populated county in the state. Baldwin County had the largest growth at 22.5%.
Only 21 counties in Alabama experienced growth from 2010 to 2019, while the state showed a modest 2.6% growth. The bureau estimates there were about 4.9 million residents in Alabama as of July 2019, compared to about 4.78 million in April 2010.
Nationwide, Limestone County ranked at 96th for largest growth from 2010 to 2019, while Baldwin County sat at 65th. Limestone and Baldwin counties were the only Alabama counties to appear on a list of the 100 fastest-growing counties in the country.
While those numbers sound great, Limestone County isn't doing so well in the 2020 census rankings. Residents can visit 2020census.gov to complete a brief questionnaire and make sure their household is included in the count, but as of Monday, only 45% of Limestone County households had bothered to do so.
Statewide, this means the county is ranked 32nd in response rates. Madison, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Morgan counties — all neighbors to Limestone — are in the top 10 for response rates, with Madison County in the lead with 57.5% of households responding.
In Limestone County, Lester leads the city rankings with 46.4% of households responding and is ranked 191st out of 460 cities ranked in the state. Athens is second in the county (217th statewide) with 45.1%. Elkmont, Mooresville and Ardmore round out the list of five at 32.8%, 31.8% and 29.9%, respectively.
The information collected in the decennial census helps determine which areas and programs receive federal funding. This includes funding for nutrition assistance programs, hospitals, fire departments, road construction, mental health services and education programs. Businesses also use census data to determine where to open a new location, expand operations and recruit employees.
Representation in Washington is determined by the census, too. There are a set number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, with each state receiving a number of seats based on its population. Depending on Alabama's response in the census, the state could lose a congressional seat.
