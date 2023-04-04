FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama will hold its annual Spring Football Game on Thursday, April13 at 6:00 PM at the UNA football practice field on campus. The event is free to the public and includes a post-game fireworks show, courtesy of TNT Fireworks.
VIP wristbands are available for $35 each and include food, beverage and spirits.
The Spring Game will mark the conclusion of the Lions' first spring workouts under new head football coach Brent Dearmon.
