The Athens Unicorn visits with Harper the therapy dog at the Limestone Child Advocacy Center on Friday, Oct. 14.

Have you seen the Athens unicorn? The unicorn has been stopping by randomly to brighten others’ day. The random act of joy was a complete surprise to the LCAC office last Friday.

“The unicorn is a special friend who just wanted to put a smile on our faces,” Limestone County Child Advocacy Center Community Awareness Coordinator Christina Bowsher said. Unicorn visited staff and even posed for a photo with Harper, the LCAC dog advocate. Unicorn was last seen spreading joy on Athens Main Street.

