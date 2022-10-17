Have you seen the Athens unicorn? The unicorn has been stopping by randomly to brighten others’ day. The random act of joy was a complete surprise to the LCAC office last Friday.
“The unicorn is a special friend who just wanted to put a smile on our faces,” Limestone County Child Advocacy Center Community Awareness Coordinator Christina Bowsher said. Unicorn visited staff and even posed for a photo with Harper, the LCAC dog advocate. Unicorn was last seen spreading joy on Athens Main Street.
