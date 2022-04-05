Limestone County is back to regularly scheduled programming following spring break the previous week that saw multiple teams travel to participate in tournaments, while others chose to take it easy.
Now, numerous teams have pivotal regional games ahead over the next couple weeks. Here is a look at what’s in store.
Baseball
Athens High
The Golden Eagles have been hot as of late, winning regional games over Columbia by a combined score of 38-0 over two games, as well as winning other games along the way recently.
Now, they have an important regional series versus Buckhorn this upcoming weekend.
The following weekend, with a Monday matchup with Lawrence County squeezed in at the beginning, the Golden Eagles will have more regional games versus Hazel Green.
Athens Bible
ABS faces Elkmont twice this week before facing their city rival, Lindsay Lane, in a weekend regional series from the home field of LLCA.
Lindsay Lane
Lindsay Lane baseball has a packed couple of weeks ahead of them. This week alone, they face Wilson, Clements and then have a regional series versus Athens Bible. The following week they have six games, according to MaxPreps, including against two Limestone opponents in West Limestone and Ardmore.
East Limestone
The remainder of East Limestone’s schedule is dominated by regional matchups: This week versus Madison Academy and next week versus Ardmore.
West Limestone
West Limestone faces Brooks this week in a regional matchup, before taking on Hazel Green, Wilson and Lindsay Lane to round out their schedule.
Ardmore
Much like Lindsay Lane, Ardmore has a busy two weeks ahead of them. This week, they have a pivotal regional series with Lee-Huntsville. Next week, they have another regional series versus East Limestone. They finish off with games versus Madison County, Lindsay Lane and New Hope.
Elkmont
This week, Elkmont has games versus Athens Bible, Brewer and Decatur Heritage. The following week, they have a regional series versus Colbert Heights. They round off their schedule with East Limestone and Lexington.
Clements
Of all the games Clements has left, such as this week versus the likes of Columbia, Lindsay Lane and Mae Jemison, none are more important for the Colts than their regional series versus Lauderdale County next week.
Tanner
Tanner’s pivotal week comes this week, with their regional series versus Whitesburg Christian Academy. They finish their season versus Columbia following that.
Softball
Athens High
Athens High softball has been on a roll all season and have caught fire as of late.
For the rest of their season, they have regional games this week versus two opponents: Hazel Green and Buckhorn. Next week, they have games versus Decatur, Ardmore, Austin, Sparkman and Bob Jones.
Athens Bible
The Lady Trojans softball team have regional games against four opponents coming up on their schedule. This week, they take on Decatur Heritage and Lindsay Lane. Next week, they take on Woodville and Skyline. They finish up with games against East Limestone, Elkmont and the Daughters of the American Revolution, based out of Grant, Ala.
Lindsay Lane
Like ABS, Lindsay Lane has a busy regional road ahead. This week, they take on Skyline, ABS and Woodville. Next week, they face off with Decatur Heritage. Following those games, the Lady Lions face Columbia, Clements, Vinemont and Elkmont to round out the schedule.
East Limestone
Following a Monday game versus Clements, East Limestone has upcoming regional games versus Mae Jemison, Ardmore and Lee, with a match versus Brewer squeezed in between. Following those games, the Lady Indians take on Elkmont, ABS, Lexington, West Limestone and Danville, all non-region.
West Limestone
Limestone rivals West Limestone and Ardmore start off the week versus each other, before the Lady Wildcats go on to face Lexington and regional rival Priceville. They finish their season versus Elkmont, Grissom, East Limestone and Wilson.
Ardmore
Following their game versus West Limestone on Monday, Ardmore will face regional opponents Lee-Huntsville and East Limestone. Following those games, and taking place the following week, Ardmore will take on Hazel Green, Athens, Buckhorn and Brooks.
Elkmont
Elkmont has upcoming regional games versus Lauderdale County, Clements and Colbert Heights. Following those games, Elkmont takes on Limestone opponents East Limestone, West Limestone and ABS before finishing up versus Brewer and then another Limestone opponent in Lindsay Lane.
Clements
Clements has multiple games remaining against both Limestone opponents and regional opponents. They have a game this week versus East Limestone, along with multiple regional games following that in Elkmont, Lauderdale County and Colbert Heights. Following their regional stretch, the Lady Colts end the season versus Lindsay Lane and Mae Jemison.
Tanner
Following a regional game versus Hatton this week, the Tanner Lady Rattlers softball team finishes up their season with games versus East Lawrence, Mae Jemison, JPII, Randolph and Sheffield.
