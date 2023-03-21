East Limestone baseball took on the Ardmore Tigers Tuesday night. The game was ongoing as of press time but The News Courier caught up with Indians Coach Adam Brown before the game.
"We've had some good things. We've been working through some things," he said. "I'm confident in our guys. I really like our group. They work hard. They compete. They focus and they do everything that we ask of them."
The team just played Clements in a home game on Saturday and defeated the Colts. They are 8-5 as of the start of this week before the Ardmore game at home which is the first area game for the team. They follow that up closely with a double-header away at Ardmore.
"I'm excited for area getting going and I know they are too," Coach Brown said.
He said even as early as August in practice they try to put the players in tough situations that mimic games to help prepare the team for those hard moments on the field of play. They have had their share of close games that they ended up on top like Randolph (8-7), Austin (12-9), and Scottsboro (5-3).
"We've had some things that have not gone our way that we've had to work through. [The players] have responded well in good ways and they're doing some things that sometimes we didn't do as well and we adjusted and did well the next time. So I'm proud of them for how they are able to adjust and make in game adjustments and I think that just speaks to how they are," he said.
They've taken some serious losses as well (Priceville 15-5, West Limestone 9-1, and Franklin Co., TN 13-3) but Coach Brown says they're ready for their area games.
"No matter what we're doing we're trying to win. We're trying to compete to the best of our ability. That's why I think that they're ready and I think we're going to have an opportunity to play well," Brown said. "I know that our group has worked extremely hard and I have full confidence in them."
