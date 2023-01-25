Thursday, Jan. 26 - IIIrd Tyme Out will perform as part of Athens State University's Fiddlers Concert Series; 7 p.m. at McCandless Hall. Tickets required. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for kids under 18. Purchase tickets at TVOTFC.org.
Saturday, Jan. 28 - Von Brewski Beer Festival: Sir Von Brewski has piloted his brew-ship homeward and is preparing for re-entry into the VBC South Hall for the 7th Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival on Saturday, January 28, 2023! Live music, over 100 brews on tap from over 50 breweries, pretzel necklaces, brats, nachos and more! It's all coming back for another round.
Saturday, Feb. 4 - Athens-Limestone Community Association and City of Athens present the 8th annual Black History Celebration dubbed "They Next Generation; What Are They Doing?" Will feature Chauncy Glover, local grad who is a three-time Emmy Award winning journalist who works with Houston ABC13 with MC Jasamine Byrd with Fox 54. Donations will be accepted for the Trinity-Fort Henderson project.
Saturday, Feb. 4 - Athens Main Street's Chocolate Walk from 1-6 p.m. in Downtown Athens. Tickets sell out quickly and go on sale Jan. 18. www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-chocolate-walk-tickets-500298485237
Tuesday, February 14 - St. Patrick's Day: Keep an eye out in The News Courier for details of local events.
Saturday, Feb. 18 - Carnegie Carnival Parade: Have you ever seen a full-size replica of a wooden pirate ship “sail” down the street? It happens every year at Carnegie Carnival, North Alabama’s Premier Mardi Gras Celebration in Decatur!
Friday, March 17 - St. Patrick's Day: Keep an eye out in The News Courier for details of local events.
Sunday, April 9 - Easter Day: Keep an eye out in The News Courier for details of local events.
April 15-16 - Original cast members from The Dukes of Hazzard are coming to North Alabama in April for the Just a Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Rogersville. Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) will also perform a live concert. For more information, email GravelRoadMarket@gmail.com.
April 28-30 - Panoply Arts Festival: Held every April at Big Spring Park in Huntsville, this premier arts festival features a broad range of exhibits, performances and hands-on activities.
