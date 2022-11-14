Update: The owner has been found. The cows have been returned to the pasture.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office shared information on Facebook that animal control is looking for the owner of 10 Black Angus cows.
The cows were last seen in the 28000 block of Hwy 99 (Salem Springs Baptist Church).
The sheriff's office asked people to contact them at 256-232-0111 if you are the owner or have information on the owner of these cows.
