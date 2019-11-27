A fatal shooting that occurred in Belle Mina around 12:30 a.m. today appears to be in self-defense, according to a social media post from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
The post said a resident in the 24000 block of Garrett Road came home to find a male intruder inside. The post added the alleged intruder then attacked the resident, who shot him.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West has not identified the victim, pending notification of next of kin.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
