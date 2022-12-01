Athens Utilities

 News Courier/J.R. Tidwell

The City of Athens said a utility crew is repairing a fallen line on Clinton Street Thursday morning.

The city said power should be back on soon around 7 a.m. but did not give a timeframe.

Outages were reported impacting areas around Clinton Street, the square, Hine Street, Browns Ferry Street, Houston Street, and Jefferson Street, according to the city.

The News Courier's office on Greene Street was one in part of the affected areas. Power has been restored to the office as of 7:25 a.m.

This story will be updated when the city is able to provide more information.

