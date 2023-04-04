St. Clair County – A marine-related incident occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and has claimed the life of a Vestavia Hills man. Alvin D. Nash Jr., 32, drowned after voluntarily entering the water from a vessel located north of the Stemley Bridge in the Mays Bend area of Lake Logan Martin. Nash did not resurface, subsequently a search ensued, and he was recovered at approximately 7:35 p.m. near the same location he went missing.
The search and recovery operation was a joint effort with assistance from the Pell City Police Department, Pell City Fire Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County Rescue, Childersburg Rescue, Pell City Dive Team, Leeds Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Dive Team, and Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.
