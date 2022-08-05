What began several years ago as an effort to locate all of the deceased war veterans buried throughout Limestone County cemeteries has not expanded into creating a database for all veterans of Limestone County or those with family ties to the county. Database manager Bob Borden has worked countless hours volunteering at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives to put together an accurate record for the public to access for generations to come.
“The idea came when we were originally going to initiate a database for deceased veterans so that people would know that this deceased veteran has a history,” Borden said.
Borden and the museum staff sent out word to several organizations in an effort to gather others willing to help in the effort. “ We got a bunch of scouts, churches, and things like that to go to these cemeteries and, initially, hand write all the veterans. They looked for the veteran's plaque, granite stone, or indicator that they were a veteran,” Borden said.
Many names were gathered and enter into the database but then museum director Sandy Thompson had an idea. “Why don't we all veterans?” she suggested.
Five or six years ago, Borden expanded the project. Several Boy Scout's helped out as part of earning their Eagle Scout badge. “One donated a computer and another scout from the same troop donated the software,” Borden said.
As time went by, the software wasn't conducive for what was needed for the database such as adding photos. Borden asked for some help from Dr. Katia Maxwell at Athens State University. Maxwell, a computer science professor, sent two students to help as part of their final.
“They developed it and used Maria database to develop this particular program. It's proprietary– I had to sign a document and Sandy had to sign a document saying we will not pass this program to anyone else,” Borden said.
With a suitable program in place for the goal, the monumental task of finding and entering all Limestone County veterans continued.
“My thought is that it is not so important that us old people look and see who was a veteran and what they did. To me, it was much more important for kids to know. The up and coming generations of Limestone County. It is primarily veterans of Limestone County but if you are a resident and have a veteran that lives in Waukegan, Michigan, then they are still part of the family,” Borden said.
He continued, “My grandson never met his great-great-grandfather and he should know his ancestors are. He is in there and anyone else associated with his family, even though his great-great grandfather never lived in Limestone County, he does. So, that's important.”
Borden spoke of the enthusiasm he has seen from young people who have been in the museum and the excitement they exuded when seeing their own ancestor in the database. “To me that is primarily the goal is so the up and coming generations can see,” he said.
There are cemeteries in Limestone County that have yet to be mapped and Borden often learns of new cemetery tucked away throughout the county. “We still don't know how many cemeteries are in the county. I am trying to actually find the specific addresses. I'd like to do that for Memorial Day in hopes of having a flag at every veterans grave,” Borden said.
“I want to put a Google Map in the database so when you click on 'Joe Jones,' and he is in Roselawn Cemetery, you click on the cemetery information and there is a map that tells you how to get there. On the bigger ones, we have broken them down into sections so that the grave is easier to find,” Borden said.
Borden hopes there will be groups or individuals who can help in locating and mapping all of the cemeteries as well as making sure each veteran is entered into the database. “It would be nice to have one person go to each cemetery to do that,” he said. “Obviously I can't be here doing this and out there doing that too.”
“It's not hard, but it's tedious and it's made for me,” Borden said with a smile. “I have the time to do it but again, the bottom line is to make sure the future generations understand there are a lot of people who have accomplished a lot and that might go unnoticed otherwise.”
To make sure your veteran is included in the database, contact Borden at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives by emailing info@alabamaveteransmuseum.com. Forms are available to fill out for each veteran to be added including photos by visiting the museums website at www.alabamaveteransmuseum.com. “This is a personal preference, and they can send any photo they want, but I like the top left photo to be the service photo. I always want to show when they are young. I think that's cool,” Borden said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.