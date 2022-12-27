Name: Virginia Kochan-Lovett
School: Elkmont High School
Grade(s) taught: 7th-12th
Subject(s) taught: Family and Consumer Sciences
Post secondary education: Masters
How many years have you been teaching? 7 years in public education
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 3
What led you to choose your career path in education? I wanted to help students reach their full potential and be prepared for their future
Educators have faced a lot of adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally? I believe one way I have grown professionally in the past few years is in realizing the tremendous and most important aspect of each day is the impact we can make as teachers in educating the whole child not only focusing on our subject matter.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? Working in Limestone County Schools has provided the opportunity to truly feel fulfilled as a professional with the connections I am able to make with my students, the sense of collaboration I experience with my peers, and the support of being encouraged to use my professional judgment to be able to give myself and my abilities in ways that most benefit my students. Those things combined make me certain I am able to make a difference each day.
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of? I am proud of the efforts and growth I see in my students as individuals. Being about to see how they mature and put into practice the skills they learn through my courses and club activities in their own unique ways is wonderful to experience.
Favorite book? Little Women
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? My favorite hobby is traveling and experiencing natural wonders of the world.
What piece of advice do you always give your students? The phrase they leave with most often is “trust the process.” Regarless of circumstances we chose, or that life brings our way, the only part of it that we can control is our efforts, attitude, and our own actions. There are so many unknowns throughout life, good or bad, that we have to be able to take a deep breath and make the best decision we can in the moments we are given with the knowledge and abilities we acquire. Learning everything we can from education, strong mentors, and new life experiences will give them the tools they need, but there will be times that things don’t make sense and we cannot predict the outcome. Trusting the process will give them the strength to keep pushing themselves to succeed in their passions and pursuits.
