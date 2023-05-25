With Walker turning 14 years old on May 14, he now moves up to the 450cc classes. For those who have followed his success riding 50cc, 65cc, 85cc and 250cc motorcycles, he hopes to continue his success in a class that is loaded with the fastest amateurs in the country.
Walker had a great weekend of racing in Indiana and Ohio this past weekend. On Friday, May 19, Lawrenceburg Speedway, located in Indiana, provided a smooth and fast short track. Walker was able to earn a 1st in Open Amateur and a 7th in Open Singles/Open Pro.
Saturday, May 20, he raced on a half mile track in Lebanon, Ohio. The surface is pea gravel which the riders generally call a cushion track. Walker finished 1st in Open Amateur (21 riders) and 1st in 450 Amateur.
The Power Elite Class was a test for Walker to see how he would do against the Pros. Nine out of the 16 riders had their Pro License and compete in the AFT (American Flat Track) series with a few select riders having contracts with race teams.
Walker finished 4th behind three of the top AFT riders; Tom Drane, Trent Lowe, Trevar Bruner and surprised many in attendance. Walker can not apply for his Pro License until he turns 16 years old, but can race against Pros at non AMA Sanctioned events. The experience he is getting, competing on the track with the Pros at his age, will only help improve his skills over the next two years.
Next race is the AMA Grand Nationals in Du Quoin, Illinois, from June 14-20. Riders will compete on four different tracks; TT, Mile, Short Track and 1/2 Mile. Results of all four events will determine the winner of the AMA #1 Plate for a specific class. Walker will be competing in the 250cc Modified Class, 450 Production Class, 450cc Modified Class and Open Amateur. Last year, Walker brought home an AMA #1 Plate for the 250cc Production Class.
Moving up to the larger displacement motorcycles, 450cc, will definitely be a challenge for Walker this year. Many of the competitors are older and ready to move up to the Pro level. After Walker’s successful results this past weekend in Ohio, he showed us all that he is ready for the challenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.