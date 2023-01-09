HANCEVILLE, AL (01/06/2023)-- Wallace State Community College congratulates the 901 outstanding students named to the President's List and Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President's List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean's List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
Area students who were recognized include the following.
President's List
Chloe Hopkins of Athens, AL
Kirstyn Lowe of Athens, AL
Emily Simon of Athens, AL
Katie Simon of Athens, AL
Lilly Stanford of Athens, AL
Cassidy Ridgeway of Elkmont, AL
Hailey Hyde of Harvest, AL
Faith Craig of Lester, AL
Maria Mitchell of Madison, AL
Haleigh Jones of Rogersville, AL
Lacey Reyer of Toney, AL
Hannah Shedd of Toney, AL
Dean's List
Alexis Collins of Athens, AL
Madison Gail of Athens, AL
Braeden Harrison of Athens, AL
Jalynne Koger of Athens, AL
Stacey Ronzetti of Athens, AL
Jazmyn Jackson of Madison, AL
Cheyenne Martin of Madison, AL
Spring 2023 classes began Monday, Jan. 9, with registration continuing through Jan. 13 for regular and Mini Term I classes. Mini Term II classes will begin March 8. Online Flex Start courses will begin Jan. 16 for Flex Start I, with registration from Jan. 14-20 and on Jan. 23 for Flex Start Ii, with registration from Jan. 21-27. Register at www.wallacestate.edu or contact an advisor via Lion Central at 256.352.8328.
