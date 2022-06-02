Wallace State
HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College congratulates the 690 students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.
President’s listTo earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours.
- Athens: Bentley Vaughan
- Elkmont: Cassidy Ridgeway
Dean’s listPlacement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
- Athens: Ashlee Freemon
- Harvest: Jennifer Oden
University of Tennessee MartinMARTIN, Tenn.—The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
- Athens, Ala. – Tucker L. Reed, Highest Honors.
UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of five primary UT campuses. For more information, visit utm.edu.
