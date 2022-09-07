Members of the John Wade Keyes Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, met with Mayor Marks for the signing of a proclamation recognizing Sept. 17 as Constitution Day.
A program commemorating the signing of this great document in Philadelphia in 1787 by 39 brave men will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. in McCandless Hall on the Athens State University Campus. Featured will be Dr. Jess Brown, professor emeritus, ASU, the Athens High School band playing patriotic songs, Dr. Ron Merritt performing a patriotic prelude on the organ, and Julie Estes on the flute. In addition, the Sons of the American Revolution will present colors and the Veterans burial detail will play taps.
Copies of the American Constitution will be available.
The program is an annual event jointly sponsored by the JWK Chapter DAR and Athens State University and is free to the public. Athens State is located at 300 North Beaty Street, Athens, AL, northwest of the town square. For information, call Pam at (205)-789-2294.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.