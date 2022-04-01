The high winds and thunderstorms that roared through Athens-Limestone County Wednesday, March 31, left behind several reports of downed trees and power lines. The high winds were the cause of most of the damage, including the roof being ripped from several businesses on Hwy. 31.
Athens Utilities crews worked throughout the night Wednesday on storm-related power outages scattered throughout Limestone County.
“Crews will be out working until all power is restored,” Holly Hollman with the city of Athens said Thursday morning.
An estimated 700 customers were impacted by the power outages.
“We had several trees down and power poles throughout the county. Also, a roof was damaged to building the Inez Café is located in on Hwy 31. We were very lucky again,” Daphne Ellison with Limestone County EMA said.
Inez’s Soul Food for Real is located on the north end of the strip mall that sustained major roof damage. Owner Salena Freeman-Cain considers herself “blessed,” despite the damage to her restaurant. “I am just thankful that nobody was hurt. The roof came off and landed in the parking lot.”
“My only concern that night was a homeless gentleman who stays near the restaurant. As bad as the weather was, I was concerned for his safety so I got all the money I had in the register and found him a place to stay,” Freeman-Cain said.
The two businesses on the south end of the building, 31 Nutrition and CT Luxe, sustained heavier damage, as the roof was completely lifted and removed from over the two businesses.
“I was the only person still in the building when the roof came off. I had a lot of damage to my business, and the roof landed on my car outside,” CT Luxe owner Taneshia Woods said. “It could have been much worse, and we are already on the road to rebuilding.”
Woods is unsure when TC Luxe will be able to reopen, but Freeman-Cain is hopeful that Inez’s will be able to reopen late next week.
“We have some cleaning to do, and we will be having our equipment checked to make sure it isn’t damaged. I want to make sure everything is spiffy for all my customers,” she said.
The News Courier was unable to reach the owner of 31 Nutrition for a comment.
