Friday Fall Music Series Friday, Sept. 23 5:30-7 p.m.
Athens Main Street presents free Live Music in Merchants Alley on Jefferson Street. This Week: Jucero Adame.
Zombie Paintball Friday, Sept. 23 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Hunt Live Zombies and Shoot Them With Paintball at Grace Hill Farms. Every Friday and Saturday Night til 11/5. www.GraceHillFarmsAL.com . 22611 Grace Hill Lane Athens, AL 35614.
Storytime in the Library Garden Saturday, Sept. 24 10-11 a.m.
Free for all ages. Athens Limestone Public Library. 603 S. Jefferson St. 256.232.1233
Battle of Sulphur Creek Trestle Saturday, Sept. 24 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
3rd Annual Commemoration of the 1864 Battle of Sulphur Creek Trestle at the site of the battle near Elkmont, AL. Hosted by Sons of Confederate Veterans, historians will be at the site to tell the story of the battle and the men who fought it to mark the anniversary. Free and open to the public. Email camp768@alscv.org for more information.
Music for a Mission Sunday, Sept. 25 4-6 p.m.
Free Concert with the Matt Prater Band! First Presbyterian Church on the Square. Bring a lawn chair and a friend. Enjoy Country & Gospel music and free refreshments. Donations will be accepted for the Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center.
