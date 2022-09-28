Blakely at the library Thursday, Sept. 29 6 p.m.
Athens-Limestone County Public Library presents local author Mike Blakely and his book “Mike Blakely: Alabama’s Cowboy Sheriff”. 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens, AL.
Fall Happy Hour Music Series Friday, Sept. 30th 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Join Athens Main Street for the Fall Happy Hour Music Series in Merchants Alley. 107 N. Jefferson St. Athens, AL.
Lester Haunted Hospital Friday, Sept. 30 8-11 p.m.
The Lester Haunted Hospital kicks off its 2022 spooky guided tours through an old abandoned hospital in West Limestone. Tickets are $20 and available at the door. 30338 Lester Road, Lester, AL. Lester Haunted Hospital is a charity run attraction hosted by Scare 4 Charity who donates to local volunteer fire departments, Habitat for Humanity, etc.
Fall Market Day Saturday, Oct .1 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Fall Market Day at the Athens Farmers Market. Shop all your favorite produce, artisan and prepared food vendors. Live Music by Houston Ridge Bluegrass (9-11am). Let the kids trick-or-treat each vendor, get a free book and make a fall craft. 409 W. Green St. Athens, AL.
2nd Annual Athtoberfest Saturday, Oct. 1 2-10 p.m.
2nd Annual Athtoberfest. at Athens Alehouse and Cellar. We will have a selection of German beer, Hildegard’s German Cuisine and Live Music.
