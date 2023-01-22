The Athens State University Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Catherine Wehlburg as Interim President. Wehlburg, previously serving as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, was named Acting President upon Dr. Philip Way’s resignation on December 31, 2022 per University protocol. With the new appointment as Interim President, Dr. Wehlburg will take a more active role in steering the University into the next phase of its future.
“Dr. Wehlburg’s ongoing service at Athens State, along with her vast experience in higher education, makes her an excellent fit to continue the University’s momentum during this time of transition,” stated Senator Arthur Orr, Board of Trustees Chair. “We are confident Dr. Wehlburg’s leadership will be valuable to the University and local community during this time and are excited for the future of the institution.”
Dr. Wehlburg received her B.S. in Psychology and her M.Ed. and Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the University of Florida. She has over three decades of experience in higher education and has served in several different roles prior to joining Athens State, including tenured full professor, department chair, associate dean, dean, and associate provost. She is known nationally for her scholarly and practical administrative work in teaching and learning and the assessment of learning outcomes.
Dr. Lee Vartanian, current Dean of the College of Education, will fill an interim role of Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs while Dr. Wehlburg serves as president.
