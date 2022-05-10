Welcome to your Limestone County 2022 Voting Guide. During the past few weeks, we at The News Courier have reached out to all local candidates to offer them an opportunity to respond to four questions that would help voters gain a larger picture of who they are and what they stand for.
Each local candidate who is not running unopposed was given the same four questions and word limits:
1. Tell us about yourself.
2. What do you consider to be the top priority of your elected position? Please be specific.
3. If elected, what is the first thing you plan to do? Please be specific.
4. What differentiates you from your competitors?
Out of the 30 candidates running for local offices, we received 19 responses. This is why, in the following section, you will find our local races broken up by elected position, and although each race will include all names of those on the ballots, some races will have full candidate responses and others will not.
Of course, there is more at stake for our May 24 primary election than strictly local elections, and so we have also included here sample ballots and an overview of the primary process.
The most important of that process, however, will be voters showing up at the polls. As Thomas Jefferson said so well, “We do not have a government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.