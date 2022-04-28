What is Relay For Life?
According to the American Cancer Society, Relay For Life is the world's largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more than 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.
At Relay For Life, community members take turns walking around a track. You'll have the opportunity to cheer for local survivors (or participate as a survivor) in the first lap of the day. Typically, caregivers of cancer patients (currently or previously diagnosed) will then be invited to join the survivors. Local entertainers will keep you energized. As it gets dark, organizers will light the luminaria bags surrounding the track in a memorable luminaria ceremony.
What does the American Cancer Society do?
The American Cancer Society is a volunteer driven, staff-supported, nonprofit organization with the mission statement to "Save Lives, Celebrate Lives & Lead the Fight for a World Without Cancer." With mroe than 1.5 million volunteers nationwide, the ACS attacks cancer from every angle through cancer research, education, advocacy and family services. Find out more by visiting cancer.org or calling (800) 227-2345.
•$5 billion invested in research since 1946
•3.2 million patients served in the last decade
•16.9 million cancer survivors alive today
•1 million-plus cancer screenings in underserved communities
Signature Relay events
Celebrate cancer survivors
Relay is kicked off by celebrating our local cancer survivors. People are encouraged to invite friends and family currently living with cancer or survivors to attend and join in the celebration.
All attendees of the event are asked to line the track during the survivor lap and cheer on our survivors.
Pro tip: Bring noise makers, pom-poms, anything you bring to a pep rally to cheer those survivors on! ￼
Celebrate caregivers
After the Survivor Lap, caregivers are invited to join the survivors. A caregiver is a friend or family member that helped a person with cancer, regardless if they are still with us. It may even be a healthcare worker.
Attendees are again asked to line the track and cheer for our caregivers.
Remember: luminaria ceremony
We will take time to remember those we have lost to cancer and reflect on the journey of those who have survived.
As the sun sets, Relay teams help light pre-made luminaria bags that are dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.