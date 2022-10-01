The corner of Washington and Clinton streets in downtown Athens looks different today than it did close to 100 years ago when the building that currently houses Riff Raff Home Decor was built.
In 1928, L.C. Hightower bought land at the corner of what was then Bee Line Highway and Lee Highway to capitalize on what he was realizing to be a rapidly growing bus industry. After buying the land for $16,000, he constructed a building that today is often referred to as “the old bus station.”
The building was designed well for its purposes: an entrance off of today’s Clinton Street and exit onto Washington provided the R.A. Chambers & Sons bussing business a perfect place to lease and expand their previously established business. What started, according to a video by James C. Smith, across the tracks down Washington Street where Johnson, Feigley, and Newton Accounting is today as a bus route to transfer people and baggage between Athens and Rogersville quickly expanded into routes around Athens for 10 cents. The business also attracted the Greyhound bus route that ran from Florence to Athens and then went on to Huntsville.
After enjoying close to 30 years in business at its original location, the new owner of the bus station decided to move locations, which left 110 Washington looking for a new business to host.
In the years after the Chambers bus station moved away, 110 Washington found its business. The Orbiter Arcade became a hot spot for young people in the ’80s to gather and enjoy games of all kinds together. Several Athenians on Facebook recall the arcade hosting “indoor putt putt” mini golf in the back of the space.
Leaving the fun and games behind, 110 Washington transitioned in 1984 to host Sundry Distributors, Inc. The wholesale merchandise distributor supplied drug stores with retail supplies ranging from small items like candy bars and gifts to more miscellaneous goods like fly swatters or batteries and personal hygiene items, such as shampoo, that we might look to a box store for today. The business started in Cleveland, Tenn., and moved to Athens in the mid ’70s before finding its home at 110 Washington from the mid ’80s until it closed in 2012.
It turns out that the old bus station building’s two entrances were good for more than simply letting buses in and out. While Sundry Distributors were working off of Washington Street, the Clinton Street side of the building housed a sister business formally called Sundry Printing Co., Inc. The printing business started two years after the distributors, and it provided the Athens-Limestone area with a local option for creating brochures, business cards, letterheads, and flyers for two decades before its close in 2009.
After supplying its city with print and retail goods for nearly 30 years, 110 Washington was left to rest empty for a few years, seeing Athens grow exponentially around its vacant walls. Then, in 2017, Riff Raff Home Decor saw its potential and transformed the space from an industrial wholesale space into a welcoming environment to provide Limestone residents with a local, downtown option for purchasing furniture and home decor.
No matter the industry – transportation and dining, entertainment, wholesale, or interior design – 110 E Washington Street has stood as an icon of downtown Athens and small businesses since its construction in 1928. Now, a century and two road name changes later, the building is known as many things to residents of Limestone County. The building may no longer have vehicles driving through it or visitors entering from two street addresses, but it continues to provide its city with a space to find items and experiences that will bring families closer and create memories to hopefully be passed down for the century to come.
