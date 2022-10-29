Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.