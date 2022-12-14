Carlie Belle Winter is becoming known for putting up numbers each time she steps onto the floor – specifically becoming known for double-digit efforts in scoring, assists and rebounds/steals, also known as the triple-double.
The triple-double in basketball is celebrated each time it happens, and speaks volumes about the caliber of player when she can reach those heights – or close to it – every game.
However, she is also known for playing a similar style to someone the fans recognize from back in her playing days: her mother.
Carla Winter played women’s college basketball at Northwest-Shoals Community College, and according to Carlie Belle, both the Winters were known for being “aggressive” on the floor as point guards or shooting guards.
“My mom was really good, and everyone always tells me I play like her,” Carlie Belle said. “I am taller than her, but everyone says I play like her. She played college basketball, so I look up to her a lot.”
While Carlie Belle does not have aspirations of college basketball, as she would rather go to college for solely academics, that does not sway her focus from some of her goals in her senior season, such as getting to Wallace State for Regionals, winning the area and putting up impressive statlines that get her teammates involved along the way.
Here are some of her recent stats this season.
vs. Randolph
17 points, 12 rebounds, 9 steals
vs. Westminster
18 points, 16 rebounds, 8 assists
vs. Wilson
19 points, 18 rebounds, 7 steals
While the near triple-double numbers each time usually include scoring totals in the high-teens, Carlie Belle also knows that there are times where scoring mauy not be the way, though sometimes it may be the best option.
“If one of my teammates gets hot..if Kamey (Kennemer) is making everything I will give it to her (more) and not score as much, but get more assists,” Carlie Belle said. “I just try to read what makes the most sense on that play. I have a lot of trust my teammates will make it, kicking it out to them. But if the best option is to score, I’ll score.”
The ability to make the right decision is the cardinal trait of any point guard. Not only does it help them on the court, but also with important decisions in life, such as which school to attend for college.
Right now, there are three schools Carlie Belle would enjoy attending, especially after touring their campuses.
She wants to major in Interior Design at UNA, Auburn or Mississippi State.
“I love them all; it has been a hard decision,” she says.
While basketball has been a large part of her life since she was 5-years old playing rec ball, it is not the only aspect of her life she enjoys.
She also enjoys hanging out with her friends and shopping.
While she may not enjoy it, Carlie Belle also says she has a commitment to studying frequently.
Though studying may be part of it, Carlie Belle says her senior year – with basketball, friends, academics and her family – is going very well.
“I have loved senior year so far. Our team has always been close every season, but this year we have been doing a lot of things outside of practice. I feel like that helps,” she said. “Also, with my friends...it has been fun.“
