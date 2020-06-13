More than 11,000 reports of suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults, including the elderly and disabled, were investigated by the Alabama Department of Human Resources during the 2019 fiscal year.
This year’s World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is Monday, June. 15.
A proclamation by Gov. Kay Ivey said “Alabama's seniors are valued members of society, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they live safely and with dignity.”
The Limestone County Department of Human Resources is responsible for the investigation of adult abuse, neglect and exploitation through adult protective services. The state DHR partners with more than 30 agencies in the Alabama Council for the Prevention of Elder Abuse, which raises awareness of the problem.
The Alabama Department of Senior Services promotes the independence and dignity of older adults by educating and informing seniors and those who work with seniors on how to identify elder abuse and the importance of reporting suspected abuse.
If you suspect mistreatment of an elderly person or an adult person who has disabilities, contact Limestone County DHR at 256-216-6380, Alabama DHR at 1-800-458-7214 or email aps@dhr.alabama.gov. All reports are confidential and may be made anonymously.
