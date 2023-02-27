During a special called board meeting Thursday morning the Limestone County Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on the resignation of Tim Wyant, principal of Elkmont High School.
Wyant’s resignation is effective March 23, 2023. Wyant has been on paid leave since Feb. 14 and will remain on leave until his resignation effective date, Superintendent Randy Shearouse told The News Courier.
“Administrative leave is normally used as a time to gather information,” Shearouse said.
At this time no decision has been made in regards to an interim principal, according to Shearouse.
This was Wyant’s first year at Elkmont High School.
This is a developing story.
